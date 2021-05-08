Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 83,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,747.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.20. 53,324,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,954,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $215.99 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.