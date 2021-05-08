Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 19,088 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,088 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 620,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

