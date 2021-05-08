Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 575 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

