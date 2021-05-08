GATX (NYSE:GATX) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.42

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.42 and last traded at $101.28, with a volume of 366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In other news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $137,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GATX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in GATX by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

