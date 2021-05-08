GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $170,576.78 and approximately $166.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.17 or 0.00584102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

