GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

