GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €23.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

ETR:G1A traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €36.43 ($42.86). The stock had a trading volume of 270,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.43.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

