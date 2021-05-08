Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GBERY opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Geberit has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

