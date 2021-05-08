General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

