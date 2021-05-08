General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.22. General Motors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.500-5.250 EPS.

GM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,480,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,898,654. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

