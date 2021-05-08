Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

GEL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.38. 485,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,186. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.