Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Genie Energy stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.