Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Shares Up 1.4%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.40 and last traded at $70.40. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GENSF. Investec raised Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.42.

Genus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENSF)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

