GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Issues Earnings Results

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%.

Shares of GPRK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 99,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $996.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

