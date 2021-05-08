German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Shares of GABC stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

