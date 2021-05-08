Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.10.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of -31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

