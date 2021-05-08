Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$51.50 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities to C$51.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.93. The stock has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$16.91 and a 12-month high of C$46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

