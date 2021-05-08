Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $774.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.