Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Announces Earnings Results

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Glaukos updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.04. 371,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock worth $4,049,075 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

