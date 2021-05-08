Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 149,000 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLAMU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Get Slam alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAMU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,083,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.