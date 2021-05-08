Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises approximately 3.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $29,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

