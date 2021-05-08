Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 2,980 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

