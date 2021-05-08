Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Announces Earnings Results

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 429,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

