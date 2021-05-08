Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $201.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

