Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 15,474,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,686,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Globalstar alerts:

GSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.