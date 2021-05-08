Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.30. 619,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311 in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.