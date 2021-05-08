Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.75.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. 619,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $46,875,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Globus Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.