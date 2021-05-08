Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

