Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.40. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 42,534 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.