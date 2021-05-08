Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.83) Per Share

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will earn ($2.83) per share for the year.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

