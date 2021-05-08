GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

NYSE:GPX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.58. 77,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $287.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

