Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 954,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.42% of Gracell Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

