Graco (NYSE:GGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.39

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.39 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 2210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

