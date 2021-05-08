GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

