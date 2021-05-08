Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.50. 462,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

