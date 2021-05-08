Granger Management LLC Purchases 85,852 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Granger Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF comprises about 3.7% of Granger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $23,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $395,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $2,122,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $83.76.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

