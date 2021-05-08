Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.81.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$81.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.53. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.12 and a 12-month high of C$81.23.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

