Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

