Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GWLIF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

