Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.95.

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.26. The company had a trading volume of 751,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,793. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. The firm has a market cap of C$33.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon purchased 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at C$5,376,261.65. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Insiders have acquired a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 over the last ninety days.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

