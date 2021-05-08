Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) PT Raised to $35.00 at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of GRBK opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

