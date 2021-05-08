Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,959 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $70.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

