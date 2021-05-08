Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

