Greenleaf Trust Has $15.23 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

SPGI stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.70. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.08 and a twelve month high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

