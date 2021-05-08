Greenleaf Trust Has $17.21 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.