Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

