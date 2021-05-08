Greenleaf Trust Sells 451 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $151.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

