Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.39. 286,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,362. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

