Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Griffon reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

GFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,313,000 after buying an additional 374,208 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

GFF traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $28.69. 225,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,508. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

