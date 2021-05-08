Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

